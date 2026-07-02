EU names Port of Baku as possible project in €200m funding package

EU puts Port of Baku in line for Global Gateway funding The Port of Baku has been named as a possible beneficiary of a new EU connectivity package worth up to €200m ($227.7m) in grants, but Brussels has stopped short of assigning dedicated funding to the Caspian port, according to the European Commission.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the package in Baku on 1 July after talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The money is aimed at transport, energy and digital links across the South Caucasus and is expected to help mobilise up to €2bn ($2.28bn) in public and private investment.

Von der Leyen said eligible projects could include a railway connection through Nakhchivan or development of the Port of Baku. That puts the port on the list of potential schemes under the Global Gateway Investment Programme, rather than confirming a fixed allocation.

“We want to foster peace through connectivity,” von der Leyen said. “Through our Global Gateway Investment Programme, we will invest up to EUR 200 million in grants for transport, energy and digital links across the South Caucasus with the potential to mobilise up to EUR 2 billion in public and private investment.”

The visit also included EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. The package is tied to a new EU-Azerbaijan Connectivity Partnership and a High-Level Connectivity Dialogue covering transport, energy and digital links.

Brussels also plans to hold a Regional Connectivity Investment Conference in Baku by the end of 2026, with the EU, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, international financial institutions and private investors expected to discuss infrastructure projects and investment opportunities.

A separate €20m ($22.8m) programme will support local communities in Armenia and Azerbaijan through healthcare, demining, skills development and local business initiatives.

Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC is a closed joint-stock company operating Azerbaijan’s main Caspian Sea port at Alat, about 70 km from Baku. The port has 13 berths, including ro-ro, ferry and general cargo facilities, and annual capacity of 15m tonnes of cargo and 100,000 TEU. A further development stage is planned to raise capacity to 25m tonnes and 500,000 TEU.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is a closed joint-stock company responsible for Azerbaijan’s railway network. Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC was reorganised through a merger with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC in February 2025 to integrate rail and maritime transport operations and improve logistics management.