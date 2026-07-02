China and Saudi Arabia raise Hormuz shipping security in Beijing talks

China and Saudi Arabia have put freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of high-level talks in Beijing, as energy security and shipping access through the key waterway remain a core concern for Gulf exporters and Asian buyers, according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Tuesday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the two sides reviewed strategic relations and regional and international developments.

The Saudi account said the talks covered efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen security and stability. It said the ministers also stressed the importance of maritime navigation security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and international waterways, linking the issue to energy security and global economic stability.

Beijing’s official account confirmed the meeting but kept the focus on maintaining momentum in US-Iran negotiations, easing regional tensions and supporting long-term stability. It did not mention the Strait of Hormuz and did not announce a joint communique or any signed bilateral document.

The ministers also discussed expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation in energy, industry, supply chains and advanced technologies. Riyadh connected the talks with Saudi Vision 2030, the kingdom’s economic diversification programme.