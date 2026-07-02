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2026 July 2   10:06

accident

Armed attackers damage merchant vessel off Yemen

Armed attackers boarded and damaged a merchant vessel off Yemen on 1 July before a tanker reported a suspicious approach in the same area, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.  

The first incident was reported at 0715 UTC by the vessel’s company security officer, 76 nautical miles south of Balhaf, on Yemen’s Gulf of Aden coast.  

UKMTO classified the case as an illegal boarding after the master said unauthorised personnel had damaged the bridge and several adjacent compartments.

The crew had retreated to the citadel and were safe.  The attacking craft had four people on board and was armed with an RPG. It later left the ship but remained active in the area, leaving a continuing risk for nearby commercial traffic. 

A separate operational advisory identified the boarded ship as a Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged cargo vessel, but that flag detail was not included in the UKMTO warning.  

A second warning followed at 0945 UTC after the master of a tanker reported a suspicious approach 85 nautical miles south of Balhaf.  The tanker said a small craft approached from its port quarter to within two nautical miles. The craft had a low freeboard and an orange interior, with four people on board. It later left the area heading south.  The tanker’s crew were safe and the vessel continued its voyage.  

The incidents occurred on a major shipping route linking the Indian Ocean with the approaches to the Red Sea. Ships in the area were advised to transit with caution and report suspicious activity. 

UK Maritime Trade Operations is a maritime security reporting centre serving ships operating in the Middle East and Indian Ocean region. It functions as a contact point for emergency response and distributes maritime security warnings to commercial shipping through a voluntary reporting framework.

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