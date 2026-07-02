NYK targets offshore rocket recovery vessels in Osaka university tie-up

NYK has stepped up work on offshore recovery vessels for reusable rockets through a new research partnership with the Graduate School of Engineering at the University of Osaka, according to NYK.

The collaboration, launched on 1 July 2026, is linked to an offshore recovery system that NYK is developing under a Space Strategy Fund project of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The partners will carry out research and development on offshore recovery vessels and related systems, focusing on vessel motion, recovery-system design and systems engineering.

The work will include analysis of recovery vessel motion characteristics, including behaviour in waves, studies on the optimal design of the recovery vessel system and analytical and fundamental research ahead of demonstration tests.

NYK said reusable rockets are being developed worldwide to reduce space transportation costs and increase launch frequency, increasing the need for technology that can safely and reliably recover rocket vehicles. Offshore recovery is seen as a practical option for Japan because of the country’s maritime geography.

NYK, formally Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, is a Japanese maritime transport and logistics group headquartered in Tokyo, with operations across ocean shipping, logistics, energy transport and related marine businesses.

The University of Osaka is a Japanese national university corporation whose Graduate School of Engineering conducts education and research across engineering disciplines, including shipbuilding and marine engineering.