CIMC Raffles starts construction of first 4,700-TEU container ship for Alpha Bulkers

CIMC Raffles has started construction of its first container ship after cutting steel for the lead vessel in a 4+2 series of 4,700-TEU newbuildings ordered by Greek shipowner Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement Inc, according to CIMC Raffles.

The Chinese shipbuilder cut the first steel plate on 1 July at its Longkou yard, moving the project from design into full-scale construction. The contract value was not disclosed.

The order is CIMC Raffles’ first container ship construction programme and Alpha Bulkers’ first move into the container ship market.

The vessels were designed by CIMC Ocean Engineering Design & Research Institute, known as CIMC ORIC, and will be built at Longkou. Each ship will have an overall length of 220 metres, a moulded breadth of 37.3 metres and a moulded depth of 19.6 metres. The design has capacity for 4,700 TEU, including 850 reefer plugs, and a design speed of 19 knots.

CIMC Raffles said the order expands its commercial shipbuilding work beyond car carriers. Its Longkou yard has previously delivered LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers and is equipped with a thin-plate production line using hybrid laser welding technology for shipbuilding.

CIMC Raffles is part of Yantai CIMC Raffles Ocean Technology Group, which is backed by CIMC Group and Yantai Guofeng Group. Its predecessor traces back to Yantai Shipyard, founded in 1977, and the group works across offshore engineering, special vessels, clean energy and commercial shipbuilding.

Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement Inc is a Greek ship manager focused on large dry cargo vessels. Its official website says it operates 35 bulk carriers ranging from supramax to newcastlemax vessels for grain, coal, iron ore, minor bulk, power utility, trader and shipping customers.