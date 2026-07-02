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2026 July 2   12:10

offshore

DOF wins $50m-$100m TotalEnergies contract for FSO Unity replacement work off Nigeria

Norwegian offshore services group DOF has landed a $50m-$100m contract from TotalEnergies to help replace the FSO Unity off Nigeria, according to DOF Group ASA.  

The award puts four DOF vessels to work on the FSO Unity Replacement Project for about 330 vessel days, covering subsea construction, mooring work, disconnection of the existing floating storage and offloading unit and connection of its replacement.  

DOF said the scope includes engineering, transportation and installation of mooring systems, as well as associated subsea construction activities.  

Offshore execution is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028. Project management and engineering will begin immediately from DOF’s offices in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Bergen, Norway.  

The replacement unit had arrived in Weihai, China, for conversion work before deployment offshore Nigeria, where it will take over from FSO Unity as the existing unit nears the end of its design life.  

DOF Group ASA provides offshore and subsea services to the offshore energy industry, with vessels and engineering capabilities used in integrated offshore projects worldwide. The company’s firm backlog stood at $4.9bn at the end of March 2026, rising to $6.9bn including contracts awarded after the balance date.  

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria is the TotalEnergies entity linked to the FSO Unity replacement work offshore Nigeria. TotalEnergies is an integrated energy company active across oil, natural gas, electricity and low-carbon energy.

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