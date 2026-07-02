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2026 July 2   14:20

shipbuilding

US awards $139.5m for MSC support, dry docking and survey vessel work

US military contracting agencies have awarded about $139.5m of maritime-related work covering Military Sealift Command ship technology support, a dry docking and a new Army Corps survey vessel, according to the US Department of War’s July 1 contracts notice.  

Stratascor LLC, doing business as StratasCorp Technologies, secured the largest maritime award: a $99m indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price bridge contract for continued command, control, communications and computers afloat operations and sustainment support.  

The contract covers technical support for C4 capabilities aboard MSC ships and the operation and sustainment of MSC Network Operations Centers. Work will be carried out at worldwide locations from June 30, 2026, to Dec. 30, 2027. The contract was a sole-source bridge, with proposals solicited directly from the incumbent contractor.  

Alabama Shipyard won a $31.4m firm-fixed-price contract for a 91-day regular overhaul and dry docking of the fleet ordnance and dry cargo ship USNS William Mclean (T-AKE 12). The package includes three unexercised options that would increase the total value to $31.6m. Work in Mobile, Alabama, is scheduled to start on Sept. 7, 2026, and finish on Dec. 6, 2026.  

Derecktor Florida Inc. secured a $9.1m firm-fixed-price contract for an aluminium catamaran hydrographic survey vessel. Four offers were received for the work, which will be performed in Mamaroneck, New York, and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2028.  

The wider July 1 awards list also included a $500m Army contract for AeroVironment Inc. for commercial counter-unmanned aerial systems and counter small-unmanned aerial systems capabilities, a $400m Defense Logistics Agency contract for Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corp. for grain oriented electrical steel, and two Lockheed Martin Army awards worth $347.5m and $35.8m.  

Stratascor LLC is a Virginia limited liability company providing technology support services to US government customers.

Alabama Shipyard operates a ship repair and conversion yard in Mobile, Alabama.

Derecktor Florida Inc. is a Florida shipbuilding and repair company within the Derecktor group.

AeroVironment Inc. develops unmanned and robotic systems for defence and other government users.

Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corp. is a US steelmaking company.

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control and Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems are operating businesses of Lockheed Martin Corp.

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