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2026 July 2   07:26

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MPA annual report shows Singapore port handled 44.66m TEU in 2025

Singapore’s port authority has published its Annual Report 2025, setting out record vessel arrivals, container throughput and bunker sales for Maritime Singapore, according to MPA.  

Maritime Singapore recorded 3.22bn GT in vessel arrivals in 2025, while container throughput reached 44.66m TEU.  

Bunker sales stood at 56.77m tonnes, including 1.95m tonnes of alternative fuels, as Singapore continued to develop its marine fuels market.  

MPA also highlighted S$5bn ($3.86bn) in total business spending by key maritime companies under its oversight.  

The authority said decarbonisation and digitalisation remained central to its work during the year. It pointed to further domestic and international decarbonisation efforts, as well as the launch of the Maritime Testbed of Shipboard Operational Technology, known as MariOT, and the Maritime Digital Twin.  

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore was established in 1996. It is Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner, national maritime representative, and the agency responsible for developing the country’s hub port and international maritime centre.

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