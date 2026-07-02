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2026 July 2   15:00

shipbuilding

HII starts fabrication of USS John F. Lehman destroyer at Ingalls

HII has moved the future USS John F. Lehman (DDG 137) into fabrication at Ingalls Shipbuilding, formally starting construction of the US Navy’s newest Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, according to HII.  

The Pascagoula yard started the work on Monday, making DDG 137 the seventh Flight III destroyer to enter construction at Ingalls.  

The start of fabrication comes as HII pushes more structural work into its distributed shipbuilding network to free up capacity at Pascagoula for final assembly and integration.  Six partner yards in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida are producing structural units for DDG 137, giving Ingalls additional labour and production space outside its traditional shipbuilding base.  

“Our Ingalls shipbuilders have worked hard to reach fabrication start on DDG 137, and by focusing our teams and facilities on final assembly and integration, our distributed shipbuilding partners are enabling us to grow the Flight III fleet,” said Chris Brown, Ingalls Shipbuilding DDG 51 programme manager.

The Flight III destroyers are fitted with the AN/SPY-6(V)1 radar system and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system, which are intended to counter evolving threats into the 21st century.  Ingalls has five Flight III destroyers under construction and another seven in early pre-planning and material procurement.

HII plans to outsource more than 2.5m hours of shipbuilding work in 2026 under its distributed production strategy.  

HII, formally Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., is a Virginia-headquartered defence company with operations in shipbuilding, unmanned systems, C6ISR, AI/ML, electronic warfare and synthetic training. The group has a workforce of 44,000.  

Ingalls Shipbuilding is HII’s shipbuilding division in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and builds naval vessels for US defence programmes.

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