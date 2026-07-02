Fayard receives Russian-linked Arc7 LNG carrier ahead of EU service ban

Danish repair yard Fayard A/S has received the Bahamian-flagged Arc7 LNG carrier Rudolf Samoylovich for expected maintenance ahead of tighter EU restrictions on services for Russian-linked LNG tonnage, according to Urgewald.

The 299-metre, 96,703-dwt vessel arrived at Fayard on 30 June at 07:30 CET. The ship, IMO 9750713, was built in 2018 by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and is part of the Arc7 fleet used to export liquefied natural gas from Yamal LNG via the Northern Sea Route.

Urgewald said Rudolf Samoylovich was the first of up to six specialised Arc7 LNG carriers that could seek European yard work this summer.

The call comes before EU restrictions adopted in April that ban maintenance and other services for Russian LNG tankers and icebreakers, with further restrictions on Russian-linked LNG services due from January 2027.

An official Ukrainian sanctions database lists TC LNG Explorer II LLC of the Marshall Islands as the owner and Seapeak Maritime (Glasgow) Ltd of Great Britain as commercial ship manager. It states that Ukraine imposed sanctions on Rudolf Samoylovich on 13 December 2025.

Fayard said in a written comment that it complies with applicable rules, supports EU sanctions and services specific international ships delivering natural gas to European ports for maritime safety. “We do not service Russian ships,” Fayard said.

Fayard A/S is a privately owned Danish ship repair yard in Munkebo, near Odense, with dry dock and repair facilities for vessels, offshore units, floaters and drilling rigs.

TC LNG Explorer II LLC is a Marshall Islands-registered vessel-owning company. Seapeak Maritime (Glasgow) Ltd is a UK-based ship management company within the Seapeak group.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is the South Korean shipbuilder that constructed Rudolf Samoylovich.

GTT is a French engineering company whose LNG membrane containment systems are used in the LNG carrier sector and which lists Fayard A/S among approved repair yards for membrane LNG systems.