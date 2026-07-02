Tagor owner pays €1m fine in France after navy detention

The Marshall Islands-registered owner of the crude tanker Tagor has paid a €1m ($1.14m) fine in France after accepting responsibility for flag irregularities and refusal to comply with orders following the vessel’s detention by the French navy, according to Brest prosecutor Stéphane Kellenberger.

The payment clears the way for the 2005-built tanker to leave French territorial waters after more than a month under administrative immobilisation.

The sanction was imposed under France’s CRPC plea-bargain procedure after Tagor was intercepted at the end of May and held in French waters.

The company accepted responsibility for lack of a valid flag and refusal to comply. The fine has been paid, and the owner has undertaken to obtain a new lawful flag for the vessel as soon as possible. The administrative immobilisation is to be lifted.

The case follows the French navy’s boarding of Tagor on 31 May, more than 400 nautical miles west of Brittany, after authorities suspected the ship was using a false Cameroonian flag. The vessel had sailed from Murmansk, Russia, and was heading for Limbe, Cameroon. The captain was identified by French prosecutors as a Russian national. Earlier proceedings involved alleged lack of flag justification and refusal to comply with orders at sea.

Tagor, IMO number 9282481, is listed in the US sanctions database with a link to The Zulu Ships Management and Operation. European maritime sanctions lists also include Tagor among designated vessels. The tanker has changed flag several times, including Madagascar, the Marshall Islands and Panama. The owner fined in the Brest case was identified only as a Marshall Islands-registered company.

The Zulu Ships Management and Operation is the entity linked to Tagor in the US sanctions database.