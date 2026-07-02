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2026 July 2   18:05

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Brittany Ferries to close routes and sell two ships over €27m EU carbon bill

Brittany Ferries will close two Channel routes, sell two ferries and reduce seafaring work as the French operator responds to a €27m ($31m) EU carbon bill, weaker passenger demand and Covid loan repayments, according to Brittany Ferries.  

The Roscoff-based company will close Poole-Cherbourg from November 2026 and stop Portsmouth-Le Havre by the end of September 2026. It will also sell the 1992-built Barfleur, deployed on Cherbourg-Poole, and the 2007-built Cotentin, used on Cherbourg-Rosslare.  

Brittany Ferries said its 2026 bill under the EU Emissions Trading System will reach about €27m, equal to around 5% of annual turnover, despite recent fleet investment. The company is also repaying its state-backed Covid loan, while household budgets and uncertainty continue to weigh on travel demand.  

The operator plans to replace Poole-Cherbourg with a daily Portsmouth-Cherbourg service. Rosslare-Cherbourg will continue with other vessels, with MV Clipper redeployed to replace Cotentin.  Services involving Guernsey, Poole, Portsmouth and Cherbourg will move to a revised schedule from autumn 2026, with no impact on the 2026 high season. From 1 November 2026, MV Islander is due to operate a daily Portsmouth-Guernsey-Cherbourg-Portsmouth triangular rotation. MV Voyager will continue on Poole-Guernsey-Saint-Malo.  

“Brittany Ferries has a track record in adapting its business to long- and short-term challenges,” chief executive Christophe Mathieu said. “We have informed our ports and will work with everyone affected on this plan for the future.”  

The restructuring is expected to deliver about €20m ($23m) in annual savings. It will remove seafaring work positions, although the company does not plan a seafarer redundancy plan, and seasonal recruitment in 2027 will be lower.  

Brittany Ferries is the trading name of BAI Bretagne Angleterre Irlande SA, a French maritime transport company founded in 1972 by Breton farming interests. It operates ferry services linking France, the UK, Spain, Ireland and Guernsey.  

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