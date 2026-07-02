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2026 July 2   16:07

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China launches its first zero-carbon river-sea container route with 742-TEU electric ship

China has put a 742-TEU battery-powered newbuilding into service on its first zero-carbon river-sea container corridor, opening an electric freight link between Jiaxing Port and Ningbo Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang province, according to the Ministry of Transport of China.  

The Ningyuan Dianpeng sailed from Jiaxing Port’s Dushan port area on 30 June for the Jintang port area of Ningbo Zhoushan Port, starting a route that links inland and coastal container transport without fuel use on the main shipping legs.  

The vessel was invested in and built by Ningbo Ocean Shipping Co. It is 127.8 metres long and 21.6 metres wide, with power supplied by 10 containerised battery units with combined storage capacity of about 20,000 kWh.  

The ship is expected to save about 800 tonnes of fuel and cut CO2 emissions by more than 2,000 tonnes a year. Across the corridor, each container moved can reduce carbon emissions by about 60 kg, with annual CO2 reductions estimated at about 4,800 tonnes.  

The first cargoes were complete knock-down auto kits from Geely’s Changxing manufacturing base. They were carried from Changxing Port to Jiaxing on a 64-TEU electric inland containership before being transferred to Ningyuan Dianpeng for the sea leg to Ningbo Zhoushan Port.  

The wider route uses electric trucks, electric inland vessels and electric seagoing tonnage, with the full corridor running about 330 km to 350 km. Annual logistics costs could be reduced by more than CNY 7.4m ($1.09m).  

The launch follows the April deployment of sister ship Ningyuan Diankun on the Ningbo-Jiaxing service, adding a second electric containership to Ningbo Ocean Shipping’s battery-powered coastal container operations.  

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