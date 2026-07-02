Gard warns shipowners over general average security after casualties

Shipowners that release cargo too early after a casualty may lose the ability to secure general average contributions from cargo interests, according to Gard.

The marine insurer said owners should declare general average before cargo is released, because they may otherwise lose their lien over the cargo and weaken their recovery position.

The guidance was published on 02 July 2026 by John Martin, Senior Vice President, Claims Asia, Managing Director, and Khairul Nizham, Claims Executive. It explains how shipowners can manage general average from declaration through to the recovery of contributions.

General average is a maritime-law principle that spreads the cost of extraordinary sacrifices or expenses made to protect a voyage from a common peril.

Gard cites Rule A.1 of the York-Antwerp Rules: “There is a general average act when, and only when, any extraordinary sacrifice or expenditure is intentionally and reasonably made or incurred for the common safety for the purpose of preserving from peril the property involved in the common maritime adventure.”

Groundings, fires, collisions and machinery breakdowns may trigger general average. Property normally at risk includes the ship, cargo, bunkers, containers and freight. Contributions are based on the value of the property saved at the end of the voyage.

Owners customarily appoint an average adjuster to help collect security and issue the adjustment. Cargo owners may have to provide a general average bond before cargo is released, supported by a guarantee from cargo insurers where cargo is insured. If the cargo is uninsured, a cash deposit may be collected from cargo owners.

Gard said qualifying sacrifices or costs must be extraordinary, incurred for common safety, aimed at preserving property from grave and imminent peril, and be intentional, reasonable and successful to some extent.

The guidance lists jettisoned cargo, damage to machinery or the ship’s bottom during refloating attempts, loss of equipment and loss of freight at risk as possible general average sacrifices. Recoverable expenditure may include salvage, lightening, repairs required for the safe continuation of the voyage, forced discharge of cargo for such repairs, detention at a port of refuge, port entry and exit costs, and, in some jurisdictions, ransom payments to release ships and cargo detained by pirates. Delay losses do not qualify.

Gard also points to Rule D of the York-Antwerp Rules, under which fault is not taken into account when general average security is collected and adjusted, although parties retain legal remedies over that fault. The insurer said this allows the emergency to be handled first, with fault issues dealt with later.

P&I insurers normally cover general average contributions that cannot be recovered from cargo or other interests because of a shipowner’s breach of the contract of carriage. They may also cover certain ship contributions not recoverable under hull and machinery insurance if the ship is underinsured.

For salvage, Gard urged owners to contact insurers immediately and consider whether Lloyd’s Open Form or alternatives such as Wreckhire, Wreckstage, Towhire and UK Towcon are suitable. It also advised owners to keep daily casualty logs and preserve damaged machinery parts, cargo remains, technical and maintenance records, class and manufacturers’ reports, repair bills, cargo records, and deck and engine-room logbooks.