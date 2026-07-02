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2026 July 2   16:14

shipbuilding

Vow gets €6.4m Scanship order for cruise newbuild

Vow ASA has secured a €6.4m ($7.3m) equipment contract through its Scanship subsidiary for one newbuild cruise vessel at a major European shipyard, according to Vow ASA.  

The contract is tied to a vessel previously included as an option and extends an existing series to a sixth ship. First equipment delivery is planned for October 2027, while the vessel is scheduled to enter operation towards the end of 2029.  

“Through this contract, we continue our long-standing cooperation with the shipyard and the cruise line. The vessel will be equipped with Scanship systems, reinforcing our joint commitment to reliable and sustainable solutions,” said Vow ASA chief executive Gunnar Pedersen.  

The Scanship systems will purify all wastewater on board in line with requirements in the Baltic Sea and Alaska state waters, which Vow said are currently the highest standards at sea.  

Residue sludge from wastewater, together with food waste and other biogenic waste from hotel operations, will be processed through dewatering, homogenisation, drying and final incineration or shore delivery.  The waste-management system will also recover commodities such as glass and aluminium for landing, supporting the vessel’s onboard circular economy.  

Vow said Scanship’s integrated clean ship systems are designed to meet maritime environmental requirements, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, recover resources from waste and prevent pollution.  

Vow ASA is the Oslo-based parent company of a group that includes Scanship, C.H. Evensen Industriovner and Etia. The group develops and supplies technologies for waste management and conversion of waste into products and energy through its Maritime Solutions, Aftersales and Industrial Solutions businesses.  

Scanship is a Vow subsidiary that supplies clean ship systems for cruise vessels, including wastewater purification and waste-handling technology.

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