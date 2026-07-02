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2026 July 2   16:16

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SRJ starts revenue work under UAE inspection contracts

SRJ Technologies Group plc has moved two UAE inspection contracts into revenue-generating work after subsidiary Air Control Entech Survey LLC received its first purchase order from Divetech Marine Engineering Services and its first operational call-off from Dubai Petroleum, according to an SRJ Technologies ASX announcement dated 2 July 2026.  

The Divetech order covers robotic inspection work on a vessel operating within the AD Ports Group maritime network. Divetech is a subsidiary of AD Ports Group.  The Dubai Petroleum call-off covers robotic detection of fugitive emissions across onshore assets. Mobilisation has started under the three-year contract, which operates on a call-off basis.  

The awards are the first conversion of an indicative combined Middle East opportunity pipeline of up to $5.7m. SRJ put the Divetech opportunity pipeline at up to $1.3m and the Dubai Petroleum opportunity pipeline at up to $4.4m. Neither agreement carries guaranteed minimum work volumes.  

SRJ announced the multi-year service-level agreement with Divetech on 14 April 2026. The deal covers class-approved robotic inspection services across ports, marine assets and associated infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.  The Dubai Petroleum contract was announced on 20 April 2026 and covers advanced robotic leak detection and emissions inspection services.  

SRJ Technologies Group plc provides asset integrity maintenance, engineering and technology-enabled services to the energy, industrial and maritime industries.

Air Control Entech Survey LLC is an SRJ group company focused on remote inspection using advanced robotics and custom UAV technologies.

Divetech Marine Engineering Services provides marine engineering services within AD Ports Group’s maritime network.

AD Ports Group operates ports, terminals, maritime assets, logistics facilities and industrial zones across international markets.

Dubai Petroleum operates Dubai’s offshore oil and gas assets and associated onshore processing, subsea and export infrastructure.

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