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2026 July 2   16:21

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean selected for South Korea’s $5bn KDDX destroyer programme

Hanwha Ocean has been selected as preferred bidder for the detailed design and construction of the lead ship in South Korea’s KRW 7.8trn ($5bn) KDDX destroyer programme, according to a Hanwha Ocean regulatory filing.  

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration notified the South Korean shipbuilder on 1 July that it had been chosen for the work, moving the long-delayed naval project into final contract talks.  

The contract value and duration have not yet been finalised and will be disclosed after negotiations. Final contract signing is targeted for around the end of August.  

The KDDX programme covers six domestically developed next-generation destroyers for the South Korean Navy.  

Hanwha Ocean beat HD Hyundai Heavy Industries after leading the proposal evaluation by about 0.59 points. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries was subject to a 1.2-point security penalty linked to a military secrets case involving KDDX design material.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries challenged the result, but DAPA rejected the objection on 1 July.  

The lead KDDX ship is expected to be delivered to the South Korean Navy by the end of 2032. Orders for the five follow-on ships are expected to start from late 2028, with delivery of the remaining vessels targeted by 2036. 

Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd is a South Korean corporation operating in commercial shipbuilding, offshore facilities and naval ship construction. The company was formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and became part of Hanwha Group in 2023.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd is a South Korean corporation active in shipbuilding, offshore and naval construction, engine machinery and related industrial businesses.  

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