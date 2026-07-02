  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Peru court restores regulator’s oversight of Cosco’s Chancay port

2026 July 2   16:23

ports

Peru court restores regulator’s oversight of Cosco’s Chancay port

A Peruvian appeals court has restored state oversight of Cosco’s Chancay port, reversing a lower-court ruling that had restricted the authority of transport infrastructure regulator Ositrán over the privately owned terminal, according to Ositrán, Peru’s transport infrastructure regulator.  

The Second Constitutional Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima revoked the first-instance decision and declared inadmissible an amparo action filed by Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay Perú S.A. against Ositrán.  

The ruling restores Ositrán’s power to regulate, supervise, inspect and sanction the Terminal Portuario Multipropósito de Chancay, a deepwater port project near Lima controlled by Cosco.  

The court found that Ositrán was acting within powers granted under Peruvian law and that its actions did not constitute a certain and imminent threat to Cosco’s fundamental rights, the threshold required for an amparo claim.  

The chamber also held that Chancay is public-use transport infrastructure, despite being privately owned. That finding places the port operator under the category of an “entidad prestadora”, or service provider, and within Ositrán’s oversight framework. 

The decision overturns a January judgment that had ordered Ositrán to refrain from exercising oversight over the port’s operations. Cosco had argued that the private terminal was not subject to the regulator’s authority in the same way as concession-based port infrastructure.  

Chancay’s first phase was inaugurated in November 2024 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima. The first phase involved a $1.4bn investment and was designed to handle the largest vessels on South America’s Pacific coast.  

Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay Perú S.A. is the Peruvian project company operating the Chancay terminal. Cosco Shipping Ports Limited is a port terminal operator within the China Cosco Shipping corporate group and acquired a 60% stake in the Chancay port company in 2019.

Topics:

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Brittany Ferries to close routes and sell two ships over €27m EU carbon bill

17:16

Gard warns shipowners over general average security after casualties

16:21

Hanwha Ocean selected for South Korea’s $5bn KDDX destroyer programme

16:18

Saint Kitts starts Port Zante cruise terminal work ahead of 2027 home-porting plan

16:16

SRJ starts revenue work under UAE inspection contracts

16:15

Tagor owner pays €1m fine in France after navy detention

16:14

Vow gets €6.4m Scanship order for cruise newbuild

16:07

China launches its first zero-carbon river-sea container route with 742-TEU electric ship

15:46

Boskalis and Van Oord win €500m Luleå port dredging contract

15:33

Fayard receives Russian-linked Arc7 LNG carrier ahead of EU service ban

15:00

HII starts fabrication of USS John F. Lehman destroyer at Ingalls

14:55

Russian rail tariff threatens 23% of HaminaKotka cargo

14:20

US awards $139.5m for MSC support, dry docking and survey vessel work

13:30

California vessel speed programme expands with 60 shipping lines enrolled

12:10

DOF wins $50m-$100m TotalEnergies contract for FSO Unity replacement work off Nigeria

11:20

NYK targets offshore rocket recovery vessels in Osaka university tie-up

10:30

CIMC Raffles starts construction of first 4,700-TEU container ship for Alpha Bulkers

10:06

Armed attackers damage merchant vessel off Yemen

09:10

China and Saudi Arabia raise Hormuz shipping security in Beijing talks

08:06

EU names Port of Baku as possible project in €200m funding package

07:26

MPA annual report shows Singapore port handled 44.66m TEU in 2025

07:25

MacGregor books offshore crane upgrade orders in first-half intake

06:15

DEME orders 22,000-cbm hopper dredger for 2029 delivery

05:02

CMA CGM to buy FedEx Supply Chain for $1.4bn

2026 July 1

18:05

Vallourec lands line pipe contract for Azule Energy’s $5.1bn Angola deepwater project

17:18

IMO MASS Code takes effect as autonomous shipping framework moves toward mandatory rules

16:45

Bureau Veritas and Shenzhen Port Group sign green shipping corridor pact

16:25

Transocean signs $1bn-plus Equinor rig agreement for Norwegian shelf

16:14

IAA PortNews: Karakurt-class corvette Shtorm takes to the water at USC’ Amur Shipyard

15:56

HD KSOE wins $575.3m FSRU and LNG carrier order

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news