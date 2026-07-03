US Coast Guard finalizes $3.3bn icebreaker contracts with Bollinger and Rauma

The US Coast Guard has locked in about $3.3bn of Arctic Security Cutter contracts with Bollinger Shipyards and Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions Oy, securing six new icebreakers in one of Washington’s largest recent moves to rebuild polar capacity, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The package covers four medium polar icebreakers to be built by Bollinger under a contract valued at about $2.2bn, and two sister vessels to be built by Rauma under a contract valued at about $1.1bn.

The contracts finalize terms for a programme first awarded in December 2025, when the Coast Guard selected Bollinger Shipyards Lockport, L.L.C. and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy to build up to six Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers.

The first Rauma-built vessel is expected in 2028, while the first US-built cutter is due in 2029. All six vessels are scheduled for delivery by 2031.

Bollinger said it had reached agreement on final contract terms with the Coast Guard to begin production on the Arctic Security Cutter programme. The shipbuilder said the vessels will use a design already selected by close allies and supported by an established supply chain, with the aim of reducing acquisition risk and accelerating delivery.

The cutters are based on the Multi-Purpose Icebreaker design developed by Seaspan in Vancouver, using a hull form from Aker Arctic Technology. The 9,000-ton cutters will be Polar Class 4 capable, able to break about four feet of ice, with a range of 12,000 nautical miles and a crew complement of 85.

The awards sit alongside a separate $3.5bn contract finalized in May with Davie Defense for five additional Arctic Security Cutters. Together, the Bollinger, Rauma and Davie Defense awards form the Coast Guard’s planned 11-vessel Arctic Security Cutter fleet.

Bollinger Shipyards is a US shipbuilding and vessel repair group headquartered in Louisiana, with Gulf Coast yards serving government and commercial customers.

Rauma Marine Constructions Oy is a Finnish limited liability shipbuilding company based in Rauma and focused on specialised vessels, including ice-capable ships, passenger vessels and naval construction.

Seaspan is a Canadian marine group with shipbuilding, ship repair and marine transportation operations.

Aker Arctic Technology is a Finnish engineering company specialising in ice-capable ship design, model testing and Arctic marine technology.

Davie Defense is the US defence shipbuilding affiliate of Davie.