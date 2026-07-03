A.P. Moller Holding to buy Norwegian shipowning and leasing company Ocean Yield from KKR

A.P. Møller Holding A/S has agreed to acquire 100% of Ocean Yield AS from funds managed by KKR, adding a Norwegian shipowning and leasing company with interests in more than 70 vessels to its maritime portfolio, according to A.P. Moller Holding.

The acquisition will be made through a subsidiary of A.P. Moller Holding. Financial terms were not disclosed, and completion remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Ocean Yield owns interests in gas carriers, container ships, LNG carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, chemical tankers and dry bulk carriers.

KKR has owned Ocean Yield since 2021. During that period, Ocean Yield has invested more than $3bn to expand and diversify its fleet and has nearly doubled its long-term contracted backlog to more than $5bn. A.P. Moller Holding chief financial officer Martin Larsen said Ocean Yield’s business model, “with its stable cash flow”, was “an excellent complement” to the group’s existing maritime portfolio. Ocean Yield chief executive Andreas Røde said the company had strengthened since 2021 as a globally diversified maritime leasing platform with long-duration contracted cash flows and a modern fleet positioned for the energy transition.

KKR will remain a strategic partner to Ocean Yield through a joint investment in CapeOmega Gas Transportation AS.

A.P. Moller Holding is a Danish investment company and parent company of the A.P. Moller Group. It was established by the Mærsk family and is linked to the A.P. Moller Foundation.