Fratelli Cosulich takes delivery of second methanol-ready bunker tanker

Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy has taken delivery of Lucia Cosulich at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard in China, adding the second vessel in a four-ship series of methanol-ready IMO II bunker tankers to its fleet, according to Fratelli Cosulich.

The 7,999-dwt vessel was launched at the same shipyard on 2 May 2026 and will now enter final preparations ahead of its next operational steps. The tanker is designed to carry fuel oil, biofuels and methanol.

Lucia Cosulich follows Anna Cosulich, the first tanker in the series, which joined the Fratelli Cosulich fleet in May. The four sister vessels form part of the group’s fleet expansion programme.

Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy is the marine energy arm of Fratelli Cosulich Group, with activities spanning bunker trading, shipowning and ship management. The business traces its marine energy activity to 1969. Fratelli Cosulich Group traces its roots to 1857 and operates across maritime and logistics services.