Wagenborg and Carisbrooke order up to 10 ice-class 1A multipurpose vessels at Dajin

Royal Wagenborg and UK shipowner Carisbrooke Shipping have agreed a newbuilding programme for up to 10 7,400-dwt ice-class 1A multipurpose vessels in China, according to Wagenborg.

The ships will be built at Dajin Heavy Industries to a Groot Ship Design concept and are intended to renew Wagenborg’s capacity in Baltic and European industrial trades.

The first eight vessels are scheduled for delivery from the third quarter of 2027 to early 2029. Two optional newbuildings are lined up for delivery in mid-2029.

Wagenborg will take commercial management of the ships and integrate them into its chartering platform. Carisbrooke will handle technical management and crewing.

The vessels will have an overall length of 110.08 metres, beam of 15.45 metres and summer draft of 6.50 metres. Wagenborg listed the design at 4,999 gt, with cargo volume of 351,730 cubic feet and installed power of 2,190 kW.

Royal Wagenborg is a Netherlands-based maritime logistics family business founded in 1898. It works across shipping, towage, offshore, warehousing and logistics, and employs about 3,000 people.

Carisbrooke Shipping is a privately owned shipping company based in Cowes, Isle of Wight. Founded in 1969, it operates general cargo and multipurpose vessels in European and Atlantic trades, with offices in Cowes and Rotterdam.

Dajin Heavy Industries is a Chinese heavy industry group established in 2003. Its shipbuilding business is centred on the Liaoning Panjin facility, which began operations in 2023.