Panama Canal to lower Neopanamax draft limit to 48.5 feet

The Panama Canal Authority will cut the maximum authorised draft for ships using the Neopanamax Locks to 14.94 metres, or 49.0 feet, from 24 July and to 14.78 metres, or 48.5 feet, from 15 August, according to the Panama Canal Authority.

The restriction tightens access for larger vessels using the expanded locks as ACP responds to current hydrological conditions, projected Gatun Lake levels and the possible development of El Niño over the canal watershed.

The 1 July advisory was signed by ACP vice president for operations Boris Moreno Vásquez and sent to shipping agents, owners and operators. It follows a 4 June advisory, also signed by Moreno Vásquez, that set the Neopanamax draft limit at 15.09 metres, or 49.5 feet, from 3 July.

ACP said the measures are part of its water-management strategy to maintain safe, reliable and sustainable canal operations. The authority will continue to monitor lake levels and hydrological projections and may announce further operational adjustments if conditions require.

ACP statement issued in June stated that the 49.5-foot adjustment did not change the number of daily transits and affected less than 1.7% of Neopanamax vessels using the canal. It presented the measure as preventive, with preparations for the 2026 dry season and the possible development of El Niño in the second half of the year.

The Panama Canal Authority is the autonomous public entity responsible for operating, managing and maintaining the Panama Canal, the waterway linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The canal serves more than 144 maritime routes, connects 160 countries and about 1,700 ports, and handles about 5% of world trade. Its Agua Clara and Cocolí locks opened to Neopanamax traffic in June 2016. ACP recorded more than 31,000 transits through the expanded canal as of May 2026, with the expanded locks accounting for more than half of total canal revenue.