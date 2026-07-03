Oceanbird completes Wing560 sea trial on Wallenius Wilhelmsen car carrier

Oceanbird has completed sea trials of its first onboard Wing560 prototype on Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s 230-metre car carrier Tirranna, taking the rigid wing sail into vessel operations after installation at Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam, according to Oceanbird.

The tiltable sail was fitted between 21 and 24 June, with Tirranna leaving the yard on 24 June. The system completed Harbour Acceptance Test and Sea Acceptance Test by 1 July, after receiving a DNV design certificate in the first week of June covering safety, regulatory compliance and technical requirements for installation on Tirranna.

“This is a pivotal moment for us, and it is just the beginning,” Oceanbird chief executive Amrit Bhullar said. The Wing560 installed on Tirranna measures 46 metres from foundation to top and 14 metres wide. Oceanbird’s product data gives the wing itself as 40 metres high. A team will sail with Tirranna for a limited period to collect performance data, monitor the system and assess efficiency under real operating conditions.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen expects the full-scale installation to help assess wind-assisted propulsion in practice alongside other measures aimed at improving energy efficiency and cutting emissions.

The work forms part of Orcelle Horizon, an EU-funded programme involving 11 partners. The Tirranna demonstrator is intended to deliver around 10% energy-efficiency gains and serve as a live testbed for performance, automation, safety and weather routing. Oceanbird’s next planned vessel installation is for two Wing560 units on an undisclosed ship in spring 2027.

Oceanbird is a wind propulsion venture created in December 2021 by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Lines to develop wing sail technology for commercial shipping.

Alfa Laval is an industrial technology group active in marine, energy and food-and-water applications.

Wallenius Lines is a Swedish shipping group focused on vessel ownership and shipping-related investments.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is an Oslo-headquartered roll-on/roll-off shipping and vehicle logistics group with 125 vessels, 15 trade routes to six continents, 66 service and processing centres and seven marine terminals.