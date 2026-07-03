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2026 July 3   14:25

shipbuilding

Bangladesh’s Akij orders four Ultramax bulkers at Nantong Xiangyu

Bangladesh’s Akij Resource Group has ordered four 63,800-dwt Ultramax bulk carriers at China’s Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, according to Chinese shipbuilding trade reports.  

The contract was signed on 24 June. No price or delivery dates have been disclosed.  

The order marks Akij Resource Group’s first move into newbuildings and gives Nantong Xiangyu a new South Asian customer for its Ultramax programme.  

The deal comes in the same month that Nantong Xiangyu signed a contract for four 62,000-dwt multipurpose vessels for Fujian Shipping Group.  

Akij Resource Group is a Bangladeshi industrial group with operations across building materials, cement, steel, food commodities, logistics, IT and shipping, with a secondary operational base in Singapore. Akij Shipping Line Limited was established in September 2010 and is active in dry bulk transportation.  

Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering was established in December 2016 and builds bulk carriers, oil tankers and container ships below 100,000 tonnes, as well as small and medium-sized chemical tankers and engineering vessels.  

Fujian Shipping Group is a Chinese shipping company is the buyer of four 62,000-dwt multipurpose vessels at Nantong Xiangyu.

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