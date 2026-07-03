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2026 July 3   13:11

shipping

FortiBleed leak exposes passwords tied to more than 250 maritime companies

More than 250 shipping, port, offshore and maritime-energy companies have been caught in the FortiBleed credential leak, exposing Fortinet firewall logins tied to shipowners, managers and maritime infrastructure, according to Cydome.  

The maritime cybersecurity company’s analysis found 703 satellite-linked IP addresses associated with maritime satellite communications service providers, adding a vessel-connectivity dimension to a wider Fortinet security incident.  Most of the maritime companies identified were shipowners or ship managers.

Cydome’s breakdown showed that 41.5% of maritime-related leaked logins were tied to shipping and freight companies, 31.2% to offshore contractors and service companies, 10.7% to newbuild and repair yards, and 6.7% to port authorities and logistics firms.  

Cydome founder and chief executive Nir Ayalon said the exposure hit “the operational core of maritime trade, not just back-office IT”. Alon Ayalon, Cydome’s co-founder and vice-president of research and development, said protecting digital identities was as important as protecting IT and OT systems.  

Cydome cautioned that appearing in the FortiBleed dataset does not automatically mean an organisation has been fully compromised. But exposed credentials linked to network security infrastructure should be treated as a potential vulnerability.  

Fortinet’s June 19 PSIRT analysis states that FortiBleed is not a new Fortinet vulnerability and is not linked to a recent Fortinet incident or advisory. Its initial analysis indicated that threat actors were reusing credentials from previous incidents and using brute-force techniques against devices with weak password hygiene and no multi-factor authentication.  

Fortinet identified potentially compromised systems and began contacting impacted customers. Its guidance includes terminating active administrator and VPN sessions, resetting credentials, enabling multi-factor authentication, upgrading to newer FortiOS versions that support PBKDF2 hashing, reviewing configurations for unauthorised changes and reducing internet-facing management access.  

Cybersecurity authorities in the UK, Canada and Singapore have also warned on the wider FortiBleed campaign, citing risks around Fortinet firewalls and VPN gateways, exposed credentials and possible lateral movement into connected systems, including Active Directory or LDAP infrastructure.  

Cydome is a privately held maritime cybersecurity company headquartered in London and founded in 2019. It develops cyber protection and risk-management tools for maritime IT, OT and communications assets, including vessels and shore facilities.  

Fortinet is a US-headquartered cybersecurity company that develops network security products and services, including FortiGate firewalls, FortiOS software and secure access products used by enterprises and public-sector organisations.

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