CMA CGM names first 24,000-TEU LNG containership in French-flag fleet

CMA CGM has named the CMA CGM Notre Dame in Le Havre, adding the first of ten 24,000-TEU LNG-powered containerships to a French-flagged fleet set to grow from 30 ships to 40 by 2028, according to CMA CGM.

The vessel is nearly 400 metres long, has a beam of 61 metres and capacity of up to 24,000 TEU. CMA CGM said it is the largest containership operating under the French flag and the largest LNG-powered containership in the world.

The ship is the first in a series of ten next-generation vessels that will all be registered under the French flag. The group said the programme will support the recruitment of 135 French seafarers over the next two years.

Chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé said: “This vessel also embodies a France that is looking to the future. It reflects the bold industrial choices we have made in recent years to usher maritime transport into a new era. First, decarbonization, with one of the most advanced LNG propulsion systems, supporting our ambition to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050. Then artificial intelligence, in which I strongly believe. The CMA CGM NOTRE DAME is equipped with systems that enable real-time voyage optimization, improve energy efficiency and enhance the vessel's environmental performance.”

CMA CGM said the ship’s LNG propulsion technology cuts sulphur oxides, fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and CO₂ emissions compared with conventional marine fuels. The vessel will operate on the French Asia Line service between Asia and Europe.