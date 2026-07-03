PSA Vietnam to invest in four-berth Lach Huyen container project

PSA Vietnam has signed an agreement with Lach Huyen International Logistics & Industrial Park to invest in Lach Huyen Port Investment Joint Stock Company and jointly develop and operate four deep-sea container berths at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong, north Vietnam, according to a joint news release issued by PSA Vietnam on 3 July 2026.

The project will add annual handling capacity of 4.5m TEU and strengthen PSA’s presence in north Vietnam, where the group already has inland container depot facilities in Bac Ninh.

PSA said the Lach Huyen terminal and the Bac Ninh facilities are intended to create an integrated logistics network linking inland cargo hubs with global shipping routes.

Construction of the first two berths is scheduled to start at the end of 2026, with completion expected in 2028. The remaining two berths are planned for a later phase, with full completion targeted by 2035.

PSA Vietnam is a subsidiary of PSA International, whose portfolio includes more than 70 deepsea, rail and inland terminals across more than 180 locations in 45 countries, including flagship port operations in Singapore and Belgium.

Lach Huyen International Logistic and Industrial Park - Deep Water Port Joint Stock Company is a Vietnamese infrastructure and logistics developer active in industrial parks, seaports, logistics centres and smart border gates across northern Vietnam. It is developing the Lach Huyen Free Trade Zone – Seaport and Industrial Park Complex in Hai Phong City, covering up to 1,700 hectares.