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2026 July 3   14:02

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Panama returns to Paris MoU White List

Panama has returned to the Paris MoU White List, improving the port state control standing of the world’s largest ship registry after its previous placement on the Grey List, according to Paris MoU.  

The flag state ranks 36th on the 2025 White performance list, with 5,731 inspections and 338 detentions recorded over the 2023-2025 assessment period. The list is valid from 1 July 2026 until 6 July 2027.  

The result is an upgrade from the 2024 Paris MoU list, where Panama ranked 48th on the Grey List, with 5,854 inspections and 390 detentions over the 2022-2024 period.  

The Panama Maritime Authority, or Autoridad Marítima de Panamá, said the White List is one of the main international indicators of maritime administration quality and performance.  The move has operational significance because Paris MoU flag performance is used in ship-risk calculations that help determine inspection priority, inspection interval and inspection type in member ports.  

The authority linked Panama’s return to a multi-year compliance programme covering preventive inspections of higher-risk vessels before arrival in Paris MoU ports, closer monitoring of vessels with deficiency histories, a tougher precheck process for entry into the registry, enhanced flag state inspections and stronger oversight of recognised organisations, shipowners and operators.  

“This milestone further strengthens the competitiveness of the Panama Ship Registry,” the authority said.  President José Raúl Mulino also cited the result in his 1 July address to the National Assembly, saying Panama had returned to the Paris MoU White List through regulatory compliance and the work of the maritime authority. He said the AMP would now offer 24/7 services to provide faster responses to clients across time zones.  

The Panama Maritime Authority is Panama’s government maritime administration, with responsibility for flag administration, maritime services and oversight linked to the country’s role as a flag state.  

The Panama Ship Registry is the official vessel registration system administered by Panama’s maritime authority under the country’s flag-state framework.  

The Paris MoU is a regional port state control arrangement covering inspections in European and North Atlantic member ports. Its performance lists are used in port state control risk assessment.

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