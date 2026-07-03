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2026 July 3   15:12

shipbuilding

SAAM Towage contracts Belov for four 70-tonne tugs for its Brazilian fleet

SAAM Towage has contracted Brazilian shipbuilder Belov to build four azimuth tugs for its Brazilian fleet, according to SAAM Towage.  

The vessels will be built for SAAM Towage Brasil and will each have 70 tonnes of bollard pull, FiFi 1 firefighting capability and a 20-month delivery schedule.

The order is part of SAAM Towage’s fleet renewal programme in Brazil, where it operates in 19 ports with more than 65 tugs.  

The tugs will use Robert Allan designs and are intended for port and maritime support operations. The contract adds new capacity in one of SAAM Towage’s key Latin American markets.  

Renata Ervilha, country manager of SAAM Towage Brasil, said the deal supports the company’s plan to strengthen its Brazilian operation, with Brazil one of SAAM Towage’s most important markets.  

SAAM is a Chilean infrastructure group with activities in towage and air cargo logistics. SAAM Towage is the group’s harbour towage and marine services business.

Belov Engenharia is a Brazilian engineering and shipbuilding company based in Salvador, Bahia, with a shipyard in Aratu Bay and operations in vessel construction, repair and marine support services.

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