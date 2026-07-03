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2026 July 3   15:42

shipbuilding

Saronic starts trials of 52-foot Mirage autonomous vessel in Texas

US defence technology company Saronic Technologies has launched its first 52-foot Mirage autonomous surface vessel and started on-water trials at its Gulf Coast test site in Galveston, Texas, according to Saronic Technologies.  

The launch adds a mid-sized platform to Saronic’s autonomous vessel portfolio as the Austin-based company moves to scale production beyond its smaller Corsair craft.  

Mirage moved from initial design to launch in less than a year. Saronic said the next hull is already on the production line at its Austin headquarters.  

The vessel is Saronic’s third flagship platform, alongside the 24-foot Corsair and the 180-foot Marauder. The first Marauder was launched four weeks before the Mirage announcement.  

“We launched our first Marauder four weeks ago, and today we’re putting another vessel in the water. This cadence is what our production model was built to deliver,” said Dino Mavrookas, co-founder and chief executive of Saronic.  

Mirage has a top speed of more than 35 knots, range of more than 2,500 nautical miles and payload capacity of 3,500 pounds. Saronic said the vessel more than doubles the range and payload capacity of Corsair.  

The ASV can operate fully autonomously or under remote human supervision through Saronic’s Echelon command-and-control platform. It is designed for maritime domain awareness, maritime security, and aerial and surface detection missions.  

Saronic said Mirage uses the same core autonomy stack developed across its vessel family, including passive perception, collaborative autonomy, navigation, tracking and detection capabilities. The vessel’s open modular architecture is intended to integrate government-off-the-shelf and commercial-off-the-shelf hardware and software, including mission payloads, sensor packages and command-and-control systems, without reengineering the platform.  

Saronic said Mirage is designed and manufactured at its Austin headquarters, where the company develops hardware and software as an integrated system. The site has capacity to produce hundreds of Mirage vessels per year alongside thousands of Corsair vessels.  

Saronic Technologies is a privately held defence and space manufacturing company headquartered in Austin, Texas. It develops unmanned surface vessels and autonomy software for maritime operations.

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autonomous shipping

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