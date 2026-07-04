GTT wins Samsung Heavy order for LNG carrier tank design

GTT has secured an order from Samsung Heavy Industries to design the tanks for one 174,000-cbm LNG carrier being built for a Bermudian ship-owner, according to GTT.

The French LNG containment specialist received the order in the second quarter of 2026. The vessel’s cryogenic tanks, designed for LNG transport, will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the LNG carrier is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

GTT, formally Gaztransport & Technigaz, is a French engineering and technology company focused on cryogenic membrane containment systems for liquefied gases.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilding company whose activities include the construction of commercial vessels and offshore units.