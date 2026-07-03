Svanehøj lands first LNG carrier-to-FSU gauging order from Drydocks World

Denmark-based Svanehøj has secured its first LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion order after Drydocks World Dubai hired the pump and tank systems supplier for the revamp of LNG carrier LNG Bayelsa into floating storage unit Cap Lopez, according to a company-published Svanehøj statement.

The contract covers four LNG density and temperature gauging systems for a project being carried out for Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO as part of a floating LNG development in Gabon.

Svanehøj’s systems will replace the vessel’s existing float-type level gauges and provide continuous monitoring of LNG density and gas composition in the storage tanks. The data will feed into rollover prediction software designed to detect stratification and potential rollover events before they occur.

“This marks the first time we are supplying our LTD gauging systems for an LNGC-to-FSU conversion,” said Fabrice Vandewalle, sales manager, LNG/Cryogenic, at Svanehøj France.

The wider Cap Lopez project is expected to reduce gas flaring and increase Gabon’s production capacity by about 105 million standard cubic feet per day. Dixstone has put phase-one output at 0.7 MTPA of LNG and 25,000 tonnes of LPG per year, supported by 137,000 cubic metres of storage in a converted former gas tanker.

Drydocks World’s conversion scope includes steel fabrication, piping, new process modules, tank coating and life-extension work under Lloyd’s Register classification. Completion of the Cap Lopez FSU conversion is initially planned for the third quarter of 2027.

Svanehøj designs and manufactures deepwell and submerged marine pumps, engine-room pumps and tank gauging systems for LNG and LPG storage onboard ships and at land-based terminals. The Danish company became part of ITT’s Industrial Process segment after ITT completed its acquisition of Svanehøj Group A/S in January 2024.

Drydocks World Dubai is part of DP World and undertakes marine and offshore energy conversion and fabrication projects.