Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes final Ulstein CSOV for UK wind charter

Bernhard Schulte Offshore has completed a four-ship Ulstein CSOV newbuilding programme with the delivery of Windea Clarke, according to Ulstein.

The ULSTEIN SX222-design vessel was handed over by Ulstein Verft in Norway on 2 July, two days after its christening at the yard. Windea Clarke is due to move straight into its first seasonal charter on an offshore wind project in the UK North Sea.

The ship is the fourth CSOV delivered to Bernhard Schulte Offshore by Ulstein Verft within the past year and the seventh offshore wind service vessel of Ulstein design in the company’s fleet. It joins sister vessels Windea Curie, Windea Clausius and Windea Carnot.

“With Windea Clarke, we are completing a strategically important series of vessels that strengthens our ability to support offshore projects with reliable tonnage while significantly reducing the environmental footprint,” said Matthias Müller, managing director of Bernhard Schulte Offshore.

The four-vessel series is built with Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN configuration, hybrid battery propulsion and preparation for future methanol fuel. Windea Clarke has 111 cabins for up to 132 people, including up to 90 cabins for charterers’ offshore personnel.

The vessel is fitted with a height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway, an integrated elevator tower, a helideck for helicopters of up to 8.6 tonnes and a 3D motion-compensated crane with lifting capacity of up to 5 tonnes. It also achieved DNV’s voluntary SILENT-E class notation during sea trials for reduced underwater noise emissions.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore is part of Hamburg-based Schulte Group and provides vessel assets for offshore wind construction and operations, as well as support for offshore platforms and FPSO projects.

Ulstein Group is a Norwegian maritime group active in vessel design, shipbuilding and maritime equipment. Ulstein Verft is the group’s shipyard in Norway.