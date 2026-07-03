Canada sets up a new route for crude exports to Asia from the Pacific coast

Canada has pushed Alberta’s proposed 1m-barrel-per-day west coast oil pipeline into its federal major projects process, setting up a new route for crude exports to Asia from the Pacific coast, according to a statement from the Prime Minister of Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the proposal will go to the Major Projects Office, which will consider whether to list it as a national interest project under the Building Canada Act by 1 October 2026.

The project would carry heavy crude from the Bruderheim area of Alberta to a proposed marine terminal in southern British Columbia, largely following the existing Trans Mountain corridor.

The plan is aimed at increasing Canadian crude exports to new and growing Asian markets while complying with the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act.

The ownership group is expected to include Trans Mountain Corp, the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission and Pembina Pipeline Corp. Trans Mountain will lead development, execution and eventual operation of the project. Pembina is set to hold a 10% economic interest during construction, with an option for up to an additional 10% once the pipeline reaches commercial operation. Trans Mountain and the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission will own equal shares of the remaining interest.

Consultations with Indigenous groups, provinces and territories are due to begin immediately. The federal and Alberta governments also plan to offer a meaningful opportunity for Indigenous equity participation.

Alberta said construction has not started. Early work could begin as soon as 1 September 2027, but only after Indigenous consultation is complete and all required approvals and permits are in place.

Trans Mountain Corp is a Calgary-based federal Crown corporation responsible for the Trans Mountain pipeline system and associated west coast marine export infrastructure.

Pembina Pipeline Corp is a Canadian energy infrastructure company with operations in hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas transportation, gas gathering and processing, and related logistics assets.

The Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission is an Alberta Crown agency that markets the province’s royalty share of conventional crude oil and supports provincial energy-market initiatives.