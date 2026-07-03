India moves three ship recycling yards closer to EU approval

India is moving three ship recycling yards towards potential access to EU-flagged tonnage after the facilities completed compliance procedures required for recognition under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation, according to India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The move follows talks between Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Jessika Roswall, European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy.

More than 30 Indian ship recycling yards have applied for EU recognition. Six are undergoing compliance and approval, while three have completed all required compliance procedures and are now eligible to apply for inclusion under the EU framework. The three facilities were not named.

EU approval would give Indian recyclers access to a regulated market in which EU-flagged large seagoing vessels sent for demolition must use facilities on the European List of approved ship recycling yards.

The latest European Commission update to that list in February included 41 facilities: 30 in Europe, including the EU, Norway and the UK, 10 in Türkiye and one in the US.

Sonowal said India is “steadily strengthening its position as a global hub for safe, environmentally sustainable and responsible ship recycling”. India’s share of global ship recycling rose to 35.4% in 2025 from 30.1% in 2024, while recycled volume increased to 2.99m gross tons from 1.86m gross tons.

The Indian government is pursuing EU listing through audits, inspections and regulatory compliance. Indian yards have also invested in infrastructure and operating upgrades, including effluent treatment plants, scientific waste management systems, healthcare facilities supported by the Red Cross Society and dedicated worker housing.

Roswall welcomed the progress and proposed a joint working group involving India’s environment ministry and other relevant ministries and organisations. She also stressed the importance of unannounced inspections.

The issue is due to be discussed with EU member states during the autumn session before any final decision. India aims to recycle nearly 16,000 ships over the next decade and has announced an $8bn financial commitment to support shipbuilding and ship recycling.

India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is the central government ministry responsible for policy and administration covering ports, shipping and inland waterways.

The European Commission is the EU institution responsible for implementing EU policy and administering the EU Ship Recycling Regulation, including the European List of compliant ship recycling facilities.