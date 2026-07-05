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2026 July 5   05:21

shipbuilding

Sydney ferry network gets 136 extra weekly Parramatta River services

Sydney’s ferry network will add 136 services a week on the F3 Parramatta River route after Transport for New South Wales took delivery of the final two vessels in its seven-strong Parramatta River Class fleet, according to Incat Crowther.  

The Norman Selfe and Jack Mundey complete the new passenger ferry series, which was designed by Incat Crowther and built by Richardson Devine Marine in Tasmania.  

The 200-passenger ferries are intended mainly for the route between Parramatta in western Sydney and Circular Quay in Sydney’s central business district, a corridor used by commuter and tourist traffic.  

Transport for NSW Coordinator General Howard Collins said: “Passengers have embraced our next-generation ferries, and their performance has exceeded our expectations. Norman Selfe and its fleet mates use around 40 per cent less fuel than the previous RiverCats, enabling us to add 136 extra ferry services each week on the F3 Parramatta River route – a great outcome for everyone.”  

Incat Crowther said the design, construction and delivery of the fleet used its Project Assurance and Digital Shipbuilding services.  

The work involved Transport for NSW, ferry operator Transdev, shipbuilder Richardson Devine Marine and unions representing ferry workers, with the process aimed at bringing the vessels into service on time and with stakeholder support.  

Incat Crowther is a marine design and engineering company active in commercial vessel projects.

Transport for NSW is the government transport authority for New South Wales.

Richardson Devine Marine is a Tasmanian shipbuilder.

Transdev is a transport operator involved in Sydney ferry services.

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