Priya Blue oil spill raises questions over Alang yard certification

A heavy fuel oil spill from the beached LNG carrier SOHAR at Priya Blue’s V1/V2 shipbreaking yard in Alang-Sosiya has raised questions over the safety and environmental standards behind Indian beaching yard certification, according to NGO Shipbreaking Platform.

The spill occurred on the afternoon of 13 June after Priya Blue said an “extremely high tide wave” destabilised SOHAR (IMO 9210816), which had been beached at the yard only days earlier. The vessel then hit a floating crane barge, damaging its forward fuel tank and releasing heavy fuel oil into the sea.

Priya Blue said in an Incident Investigation and Environmental Response Report dated 26 June that remediation began immediately, workers in full PPE were mobilised and containment measures were deployed close to the pollution source.

NGO Shipbreaking Platform disputed that account. It said footage showed workers cleaning oil without protective clothing and standing barefoot in oil, while satellite imagery from 14 June indicated the spill had spread beyond Priya Blue’s plot. Oil was also seen ashore at Mithi Virdi, about 10 km from the yard.

“Priya Blue did not disclose the full picture in its own report – they omitted reporting on grave occupational and safety breaches and instead claimed that trained personnel wearing full PPE had been mobilised. This raises serious questions about not only the accuracy and transparency of the company’s account of the incident, but also its HSE credentials,” said Ingvild Jenssen, executive director and founder of NGO Shipbreaking Platform.

The organisation said several points remain unclear, including why SOHAR was carrying 1,800 tonnes of fuel. It has asked Priya Blue for an incident timeline, a hydrocarbon mass balance covering the reported 63 tonnes spilled and 32 tonnes recovered, waste disposal records and technical evidence of the damage to the vessel.

SOHAR was sold for recycling in Alang by MOL and Asyad Shipping, which jointly owned the vessel. NYK’s LNG JAMAL (IMO 9200316) and Transocean’s DISCOVER LUANDA (IMO 9456068) were also at Priya Blue when the incident occurred.

NGO Shipbreaking Platform said it briefed policymakers on the spill on 23 June at a UNEP Basel Convention meeting and called for beaching to be banned under the IMO’s Hong Kong Convention, which is under review.

Priya Blue operates shipbreaking plot V1/V2 at Alang-Sosiya and has operated for 40 years. The yard was among the first in India to receive certification from Indian authorities for compliance with the IMO Hong Kong Convention and has sought inclusion on the European List of approved ship recycling facilities.

MOL and Asyad Shipping were the joint owners of SOHAR before the vessel was sold for recycling.

NGO Shipbreaking Platform is an environmental and human rights organisation focused on ship recycling policy.