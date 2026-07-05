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2026 July 5   02:52

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Container lines cut Straits hub connectivity as relay cargo shifts

Container lines are cutting back connectivity at the Straits’ biggest transshipment hubs as crisis-era network changes become a more permanent operating model, according to UNCTAD.  

The 2026-Q2 Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index shows carriers shifting capacity towards regional relay ports and selected export gateways, while removing routes previously built around major transshipment hubs.  

The pullback is hitting major export load centres after Port Klang, Tanjung Pelepas and Singapore absorbed heavy structural volumes during the 2024 and 2025 supply chain crises.  

Secondary gateways in India and the Middle East have absorbed the latest wave of relay cargo, giving shipping lines room to optimise eastern networks. That has driven a synchronised fall in connectivity across the Straits. Singapore fell to 1,834 in 2026-Q2 after peaking at 1,877 in 2025-Q4. Port Klang dropped 5.0% from a 2025-Q4 high of 1,133 to 1,076 in 2026-Q2, while Tanjung Pelepas declined 7.1% from its 2025-Q1 peak of 609 to 565 in the latest quarter.  

The decline also extends to China’s largest gateways. Shanghai and Ningbo recorded quarter-on-quarter connectivity falls of 2.0% and 2.2%, respectively, in 2026-Q2.  

UNCTAD is a permanent intergovernmental body within the United Nations system focused on trade, investment and development. 

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