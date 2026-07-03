TMC wins compressor contract for ten GSI-built MR tankers

TMC Compressors has won a contract from Guangzhou Shipyard International to supply marine compressed air systems for ten 50,000-dwt MR product tankers under construction for Central Group, according to TMC.

The Oslo-based supplier will deliver a complete system for each vessel, including service and control air compressors. The contract value was not disclosed.

The tankers are being designed by GSI and will measure about 183 metres in length and 32.2 metres in width. The design complies with the latest international regulations and incorporates energy-saving and environmentally focused systems. The vessels will meet IMO Tier III emission standards.

Morten Orlien, business development manager at TMC, said the order covers the largest MR tanker contract so far in 2026.

TMC Compressors is an Oslo-headquartered company that develops marine compressed air systems for marine and offshore applications.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a Chinese shipbuilding company involved in the design and construction of commercial vessels.