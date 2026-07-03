Maersk begins full reefer IoT upgrade after fitting 30% of fleet

A.P. Moller - Maersk has started replacing legacy IoT units across its entire refrigerated container fleet, with around 30% of its reefers already fitted with next-generation connectivity devices as of June, according to Maersk.

The Copenhagen-based group said the programme will cover all reefers in its fleet over the coming years, standardising equipment after years of using several generations of devices. The upgrade is aimed at improving data reliability for cold-chain customers and giving them a more consistent view of cargo during transit.

“As real-time access and data availability grow increasingly vital for our cold chain customers, the deployment of our next-generation IoT devices will provide them with a much more reliable data flow throughout the container journey,” said Bruce Marshall, head of reefer cargo at Maersk.

The reefer programme follows Maersk’s rollout of a new digital connectivity platform across 450 vessels, which the company said creates the basis for smarter cargo tracking and management tools.

“Our fleet’s new digital platform has created a solid foundation for the future. The next step is to replace all existing IoT devices across our reefer fleet with the latest generation of technology, and we have already begun this work,” Marshall said.

“After years of operating with several generations of devices, this upgrade will standardise our devices and deliver a more consistent customer experience.”

Maersk has offered its Captain Peter visibility product since 2019, allowing reefer customers to monitor cargo from the moment goods are sealed in the container through to delivery at the final destination.

“For reefer customers, confidence that data is always available is crucial. That experience will improve markedly once our entire reefer fleet is fitted with the latest generation of connectivity devices,” Marshall said.

“The upgrade will also provide the building blocks to introduce new features that will further strengthen the customer offering in the future. We want to pivot our current offering from being just a visibility product to being an intelligent tool that helps customers interpret data and provide recommended actions.”

The new devices have significantly more processing power than previous units. They support 4G and 5G connectivity, remain backwards-compatible with 2G and 3G networks, have IMO-compliant safety improvements and harvest energy through solar panels to support always-on operation.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. It operates in more than 130 countries, employs around 100,000 people and has set a target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its business by 2040.