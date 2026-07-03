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2026 July 3   15:36

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Gulftainer starts UAE-Umm Qasr feeder service

Gulftainer has launched a dedicated feeder service between the UAE and Umm Qasr, combining its Iraq terminal, logistics centre and shipping arm into a single trade corridor 17 years after it opened Iraq’s first modern container terminal, according to Gulftainer.  

The UAE-based port and logistics company said the service is operated by GT Lines and connects Umm Qasr with UAE gateways, with onward access to regional and global logistics hubs.  The route links GT Lines vessels with Iraq Commercial Terminal and the Umm Qasr Logistics Centre, which is located next to the terminal. The combined platform provides warehousing, container storage, cargo consolidation, customs facilitation and value-added services.  

“Seventeen years ago, Gulftainer built Iraq’s first modern container terminal. Today, we are taking the next step by connecting the UAE and Umm Qasr with our own GT Lines vessels. This is not just a new route. It is an integrated corridor that gives Iraqi businesses the certainty and reliability they need to trade with confidence,” said Farid Belbouab, group chief executive of Gulftainer.  

Gulftainer said the service is designed to give Iraqi traders more predictable access to East Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Africa and other markets through the UAE and the company’s wider network.  “Iraq’s trade and logistics needs have grown beyond what a terminal alone can deliver. This dedicated service represents the next phase of our long-term partnership with Iraq’s ports authority to support Iraq’s economic growth and communities,” Belbouab said.  

The company said it operates 10 vessels connecting the Gulf, Iraq, India, Pakistan, China and Southeast Asia.  

Gulftainer is a Sharjah-based port management and logistics company providing terminal operations, inland transport, warehousing, customs clearance, inland container depot and digital logistics services.

GT Lines is the company’s shipping arm. Iraq Commercial Terminal is Gulftainer’s container terminal operation at Umm Qasr, while Umm Qasr Logistics Centre is its adjacent facility for cargo storage, consolidation and logistics support.

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