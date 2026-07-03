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2026 July 3   15:38

ports

YILPORT orders 53 Konecranes E-Hybrid RTGs for four terminals

Konecranes has secured an order from YILPORT Holding for 53 automated and manual E-Hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes for four container terminals in Portugal, El Salvador and Ghana, according to Konecranes.  

The order was placed in the second quarter of 2026, with deliveries scheduled in batches over the next two years. The cranes will be deployed at YILPORT-operated terminals in Europe, Africa and Central America to support capacity expansion, automation and lower-emission cargo handling.  

The contract includes 10 automated E-Hybrid RTGs for Liscont Container Terminal in Portugal, 10 automated E-Hybrid RTGs for Leixões Port in Portugal, 18 E-Hybrid RTGs for Acajutla Port in El Salvador and 15 E-Hybrid RTGs for Takoradi Port in Ghana.  

The automated cranes for Liscont and Leixões will be fitted with Konecranes’ Auto-Gantry feature, allowing fully automated, unsupervised gantry operation as well as fully automated stacking operations.

Konecranes’ regional service organisation will support all four locations.  “This agreement reflects YILPORT’s continuing strong growth and our long-term vision of investing in efficient, sustainable and future-ready port infrastructure worldwide,” said Robert Yüksel Yıldırım, founder, chairman and chief executive of YILPORT Holding.  

Tuomas Saastamoinen, senior vice president, Port Solutions at Konecranes, said the 53-crane order follows earlier deliveries and marks “an important milestone” in the companies’ cooperation.  

Konecranes said the latest contract builds on automated port equipment deliveries made in 2025 to the same terminals in Portugal and to Sweden.  

Konecranes Oyj is a Finnish public limited liability company supplying material handling equipment and services for industrial and port customers. The group employs around 16,500 people in more than 50 countries and recorded 2025 sales of EUR 4.2bn ($4.79bn).  

YILPORT Holding is a terminal operating company with a portfolio across Europe, Africa and the Americas. Its activities include terminal operations, logistics services, digital transformation projects and long-term infrastructure partnerships.

Topics:

Yilport

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