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2026 July 6   08:09

shipbuilding

Boskalis converts Windpiper into world’s largest subsea rock installation vessel

Boskalis has brought Windpiper into service after an 18-month conversion that gives the Dutch marine contractor a 227-metre vessel with 45,500 tonnes of cargo capacity and doubles its subsea rock installation capacity, according to Boskalis.  

The vessel was christened on Friday by Ms. Jones-Bos, a member of the Boskalis Supervisory Board, marking the formal completion of its conversion into the world’s largest subsea rock installation vessel.  

Windpiper measures 227 metres by 40 metres and has two holds, giving it capacity for projects involving long transit distances between rock-loading facilities and offshore work sites.  

Royal Boskalis B.V. is a Dutch marine contracting company headquartered in Papendrecht. Its activities include dredging, maritime infrastructure, offshore energy services and marine services.

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