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2026 July 6   09:03

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China sends three research icebreakers on Arctic expedition

China has sent three research icebreakers from Dalian on its 16th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition, a four-month mission organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources, according to the Polar Research Institute of China.  

Xuelong, Xuelong 2 and Jidi left the northeastern Chinese port on 3 July. The expedition is scheduled to finish in early October.  

A fourth research vessel, Tansuo-3, is due to join the mission later, bringing the programme to four ships and 361 scientific personnel.  

The expedition will focus on the impact of climate change in the Arctic. The work will cover sea ice, hydrology, biology, ecology and the atmospheric environment, as well as research into the accretion mechanism of the Gakkel Ridge and the dynamic evolution of oceanic crust.  

The programme also includes joint operations with scientists from Russia, Germany and other countries, with the work aimed at supporting scientific understanding, environmental protection and Arctic governance.  

Wang Jinhui, head of the 16th Arctic expedition, said the Arctic environment is undergoing rapid and profound change driven by global warming, with sea-ice melt trends intensifying.  

He Guangshun, chief engineer at China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, told the departure ceremony that the mission carried major responsibilities and called on the expedition team to complete its work plan while maintaining production safety.  

The launch comes in the opening year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan period and adds to the country’s use of specialist research tonnage in Arctic operations.  

The Polar Research Institute of China, also known as the China Polar Research Center, is a public institution under China’s Ministry of Natural Resources. Its remit covers polar scientific research, polar operations and expedition support.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is a government department of the People’s Republic of China responsible for natural resources administration, including marine and polar affairs.

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