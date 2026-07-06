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2026 July 6   10:09

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Qatar reopens Al Ruwais port to Iranian cargo

Qatar has reopened Al Ruwais port to Iranian cargo, restoring a short-sea trade route from Iran’s Dayyer port after a roughly five-month suspension, according to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.  

The restart brings back a direct cargo link between Dayyer, in Iran’s Bushehr province, and Al Ruwais, a northern Qatari port used as an entry point for Iranian goods into the Qatari market.  

Iran’s commercial attaché in Doha, Abbas Abdolkhani, said the route resumed after follow-up work by the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha and coordination with relevant Qatari government authorities.  

Cargo moving on the route includes fresh fruit and vegetables, dried fruits, food products, seafood, eggs and protein products, construction materials, stone, white cement, mineral products, and handwoven and machine-made carpets.  

Abdolkhani said the reopening would reduce transport costs, speed up deliveries and support higher trade volumes.

The resumption is also expected to support Dayyer port, exporters, shipping companies and supply-chain operators using the corridor.  

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport has separately said maritime navigation activities could resume normally for all types of maritime vessels and ships.

The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is a state trade-promotion body involved in export development and external trade support.

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport is the government authority responsible for transport policy and regulation, including maritime transport.

Mwani Qatar is Qatar’s state port-management company responsible for the country’s commercial port infrastructure.

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