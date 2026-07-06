  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk orders 1,000 more India-made containers after first local unit

2026 July 6   10:30

Maersk

Maersk orders 1,000 more India-made containers after first local unit

Maersk has ordered 1,000 additional shipping containers from DCM Shriram Group after unveiling its first India-manufactured export-import container, according to Maersk.  

The first unit was presented on 3 July 2026 at the Maersk and Container Corporation of India joint-venture inland container depot in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.  

The move makes Maersk the first international shipping line to procure an EXIM container manufactured in India and turns the pilot unit into the start of a commercial supply relationship with DCM Shriram Group.  

The project followed a 16-month process that began in February 2025, after Maersk supervisory board chairman Robert Maersk Uggla met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.  

The container passed ISO 1496 structural prototype testing, including stacking, lifting, racking, floor strength and weatherproofing checks, under classification society oversight and with Maersk representatives present. It also received full CSC safety approval.  

Maersk said the commercial case has been supported by proposed INR 10,000 crore ($1.05bn) in Production Linked Incentive support in India’s Union Budget 2026, developed through consultation between the government, manufacturers and shipping lines.  

Maersk said it plans to deepen its involvement in container manufacturing in India as production capacity grows and manufacturers show they can meet global quality standards at competitive costs. 

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish transport and logistics group providing ocean shipping, terminal-linked and supply chain services. It operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.  

Container Corporation of India is an Indian government-owned company under the Ministry of Railways that develops and operates inland container depots, container freight stations and intermodal logistics services.  

Topics:

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:51

IAA PortNews: Morspassluzhba raises flag on its fifth Arc4 salvage tug Favor in Arkhangelsk

14:41

Paraguay River tank barge explosion kills five workers

14:17

China takes 72% of first-half shipbuilding orders, South Korea 19%

13:51

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical signs 10-year deal for 100,000 tonnes of ACME green methanol

13:22

ADNOC launches LNG trading platform in Abu Dhabi

13:11

Echandia to supply batteries for two Indian electric tugs

12:46

Aker BP sends Hugin B topside to Yggdrasil in the Norwegian North Sea

12:00

Fincantieri to spend €600m on four underwater acquisitions

11:20

Iran says China to get special treatment under Hormuz fee plan

11:10

Qatar lifts six-day suspension on maritime navigation

10:09

Qatar reopens Al Ruwais port to Iranian cargo

09:03

China sends three research icebreakers on Arctic expedition

08:59

Two boats sink after fire in Marseille’s Vieux-Port

08:09

Boskalis converts Windpiper into world’s largest subsea rock installation vessel

2026 July 5

05:21

Sydney ferry network gets 136 extra weekly Parramatta River services

02:52

Container lines cut Straits hub connectivity as relay cargo shifts

2026 July 4

05:24

Priya Blue oil spill raises questions over Alang yard certification

04:33

GTT wins Samsung Heavy order for LNG carrier tank design

2026 July 3

18:08

Kerala to review MSC’s $1.397bn Vizhinjam port stake deal

17:02

India moves three ship recycling yards closer to EU approval

16:35

Canada sets up a new route for crude exports to Asia from the Pacific coast

16:05

Bernhard Schulte Offshore takes final Ulstein CSOV for UK wind charter

15:42

Saronic starts trials of 52-foot Mirage autonomous vessel in Texas

15:38

YILPORT orders 53 Konecranes E-Hybrid RTGs for four terminals

15:36

Gulftainer starts UAE-Umm Qasr feeder service

15:33

Maersk begins full reefer IoT upgrade after fitting 30% of fleet

15:31

TMC wins compressor contract for ten GSI-built MR tankers

15:12

SAAM Towage contracts Belov for four 70-tonne tugs for its Brazilian fleet

14:56

Svanehøj lands first LNG carrier-to-FSU gauging order from Drydocks World

14:52

China’s port throughput reaches 18.3bn tonnes and 354m TEU in 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news