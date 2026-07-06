Maersk orders 1,000 more India-made containers after first local unit

Maersk has ordered 1,000 additional shipping containers from DCM Shriram Group after unveiling its first India-manufactured export-import container, according to Maersk.

The first unit was presented on 3 July 2026 at the Maersk and Container Corporation of India joint-venture inland container depot in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The move makes Maersk the first international shipping line to procure an EXIM container manufactured in India and turns the pilot unit into the start of a commercial supply relationship with DCM Shriram Group.

The project followed a 16-month process that began in February 2025, after Maersk supervisory board chairman Robert Maersk Uggla met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The container passed ISO 1496 structural prototype testing, including stacking, lifting, racking, floor strength and weatherproofing checks, under classification society oversight and with Maersk representatives present. It also received full CSC safety approval.

Maersk said the commercial case has been supported by proposed INR 10,000 crore ($1.05bn) in Production Linked Incentive support in India’s Union Budget 2026, developed through consultation between the government, manufacturers and shipping lines.

Maersk said it plans to deepen its involvement in container manufacturing in India as production capacity grows and manufacturers show they can meet global quality standards at competitive costs.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish transport and logistics group providing ocean shipping, terminal-linked and supply chain services. It operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.

Container Corporation of India is an Indian government-owned company under the Ministry of Railways that develops and operates inland container depots, container freight stations and intermodal logistics services.