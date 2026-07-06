Qatar lifts six-day suspension on maritime navigation

Qatar has lifted a six-day suspension on maritime activity, reopening navigation for all types of vessels and ships after halting leisure craft, fishing boats, jet skis and other marine activity, according to Qatar’s Ministry of Transport.

The ministry’s 5 July circular states that “maritime navigation activities can now resume normally for all types of maritime vessels and ships” from the date of the announcement.

Owners and operators must comply with maritime regulations and ensure that required safety and security equipment is on board before and during sailing.

The decision reverses a 29 June notice that advised owners and users of maritime vessels, including leisure boats, fishing boats and jet skis, to suspend sailing and all forms of maritime activity until further notice.

The ministry said the earlier restriction was a precautionary safety measure coordinated with security bodies. It did not state a reason for imposing the ban.

Commercial shipping was excluded. The 29 June notice exempted vessels subject to international maritime conventions and operating under existing regulations and procedures.

A 28 June Ministry of Interior statement identified a Qatari citizen who was killed and an Arab resident who was injured after a maritime vessel was hit by shrapnel from military operations in the region. The vessel had been late returning, triggering search operations by Qatar’s General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security. The injured Arab resident was taken for treatment and was in stable condition.

Qatar’s ports remained open during the suspension. Inchcape Shipping Services’ 3 July Middle East operational update listed all ports in Qatar as operational and repeated the ministry’s safety guidance for vessel owners and seafarers.

Mwani Qatar figures show the country’s ports handled 121 vessels in June, up 21% from May, more than 78,000 TEU, up 13%, nearly 23,000 tonnes of general cargo and more than 67,000 tonnes of bulk cargo.

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport is the government authority responsible for maritime transport oversight, including vessel and seafarer registration, maritime licensing, safety circulars, port safety supervision and vessel traffic systems in Qatari waters.