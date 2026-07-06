Two boats sink after fire in Marseille’s Vieux-Port

Two boats caught fire and sank in Marseille’s Vieux-Port on Sunday morning, closing part of the harbour waterfront and stopping maritime shuttles, according to Marseille mayor Benoît Payan.

The fire broke out near the Hôtel de Ville side of the Vieux-Port, close to a stage installed on the quay. It was brought under control after 150 marins-pompiers were mobilised, with 37 fire and rescue vehicles deployed.

Emergency services took care of 14 people. Six people with minor burns were transported for treatment. Those affected included people who had been on the vessels, two police officers and one member of port security.

The Bataillon de marins-pompiers de Marseille said the two vessels measured 20 metres and 12 metres. Both sank after the fire was brought under control. Access to the Quai du Port area was closed while the emergency operation continued. No cause has been officially announced.

The Bataillon de marins-pompiers de Marseille is a French Navy unit responsible for fire and rescue services in Marseille, including port-related emergency response.

The Grand Port Maritime de Marseille is the public port authority for the Marseille-Fos port complex, with responsibilities covering maritime access, port operations and safety within its jurisdiction.