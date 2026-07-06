Iran says China to get special treatment under Hormuz fee plan

Iran plans to impose a service fee on ships using the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day interim period, while offering China and other friendly countries special terms, according to the Iranian embassy in China.

Iranian ambassador to China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli set out the plan at a press briefing on the sidelines of the 14th World Peace Forum in Beijing, held from July 2 to 4 by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs.

The embassy summary said the proposed charge would be a service fee, not a toll or tax, and would be linked to navigation security, environmental protection and maritime services.

Rahmani Fazli said Iran would provide “special facilities and considerations” for friendly and allied countries, including China. He gave no fee level, discount rate or mechanism for collecting the charge.

The comments put China at the centre of Iran’s emerging plan for commercial traffic through one of the world’s most important energy shipping lanes, but leave key operational and legal details unresolved.

Rahmani Fazli also said commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was gradually returning to normal and that Iran had coordinated with Gulf countries, including Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Oil flows through the strait averaged about 20m barrels per day in 2024, equal to roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. The waterway accounted for more than one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade and about one-fifth of global LNG trade in 2024.